Jackson (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
The same can be said for Alshon Jeffery (foot), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) and John Hightower (illness). Fortunately for Jackson, coach Doug Pederson considers Jackson to be day-to-day, so the veteran has a decent shot to join Greg Ward as active Eagles' wide receivers Sunday at San Francisco.
