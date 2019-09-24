Jackson (abdomen) was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, coach Doug Pederson said earlier in the day that Jackson will likely miss a second straight game Thursday in Green Bay, so the wideout's absence from practice isn't much of a surprise. On a more fortunate note for the Eagles' injury-depleted pass-catching group, Alshon Jeffery (calf) put in a full practice Tuesday and seems to be tracking toward a return from a one-week absence.

