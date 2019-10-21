Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Jackson (abdomen) is unlikely to participate in the Eagles' first practice of Week 8 on Wednesday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

The abdominal injury that Jackson picked up in Week 2 has morphed into a greater concern that the Eagles anticipated, as the veteran wideout has been sidelined for five straight contests and seemingly hasn't taken any major steps forward in the recovery process. With Pederson suggesting two days in advance that Jackson is on track to open the week as a non-participant in practice, the 32-year-old will have a tough time gaining clearance for Sunday's game in Buffalo.