Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Washington.
In his return from injured reserve in last week's loss to Dallas, Jackson turned his only target into an 81-yard touchdown. Though he wasn't known to have suffered a setback with his ankle in that contest, he was unable to practice for three straight days before being ruled out Week 17. With little on the line for Philadelphia in the season finale, Jackson may just getting some extra maintenance coming off an injury-plagued campaign. He made just five appearances in 2020, finishing with 14 receptions for 236 yards and one touchdown.
