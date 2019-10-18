Play

Jackson (abdomen) did not take part in Friday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

There was optimism at the beginning of the week that Jackson could play in Week 7, but he did not practice at all, so his chances of returning to action appear slim. Jackson was able to get some work in on a side field Friday, according to Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News, which at least provides further reason to believe his absence may not extend much longer.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories