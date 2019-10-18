Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Not practicing Friday
Jackson (abdomen) did not take part in Friday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
There was optimism at the beginning of the week that Jackson could play in Week 7, but he did not practice at all, so his chances of returning to action appear slim. Jackson was able to get some work in on a side field Friday, according to Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News, which at least provides further reason to believe his absence may not extend much longer.
