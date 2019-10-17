Jackson (abdomen) wasn't present at Thursday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Per comments from coach Doug Pederson on Wednesday, Jackson is inching closer to a return, calling him "more of day-to-day now," according to McLane. While he has yet to step on the practice field as he works his way through an abdominal injury, Jackson is ramping up his conditioning. Friday's injury report likely will reveal his odds to suit up Sunday against the Cowboys, if there are any.

