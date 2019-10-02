Jackson (abdomen) won't practice Wednesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Coach Doug Pederson hasn't ruled Jackson out for Week 5 against the Jets, but Pederson did note that the speedy wideout is still working his way through the rehab process. Jackson has already missed two games and now seems likely to miss a third. A return to practice Thursday or Friday might give him a shot to play.

