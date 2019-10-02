Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Not ready for practice
Jackson (abdomen) won't practice Wednesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Coach Doug Pederson hasn't ruled Jackson out for Week 5 against the Jets, but Pederson did note that the speedy wideout is still working his way through the rehab process. Jackson has already missed two games and now seems likely to miss a third. A return to practice Thursday or Friday might give him a shot to play.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Welcome back Melvin
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.
-
Week 5 Waivers: Starters emerge
There are stopgap measures available if you need them, but the top targets on waivers in Week...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...