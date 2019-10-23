Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Not ready to practice
Jackson (abdomen) will do some running Wednesday, but he won't practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
As expected, Jackson will open the week as a non-participant, trending in the direction of a seventh consecutive absence. Even so, coach Doug Pederson denies that the rehab process is taking longer than expected, noting that the Eagles never considered placing the 32-year-old on injured reserve, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger. That sounds like a contradiction, as Jackson is in danger of meeting the IR requirement of eight missed games, all while taking up a spot on the 53-man roster. Pederson admitted last week that Jackson isn't likely to be 100 percent healthy even after he's ready to return.
More News
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Not expected to practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Unlikely to regain full health•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Out for another game•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Not practicing Friday•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Not practicing yet•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Considered day-to-day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Redrafting the top-100 players
Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp went off the board in the early second round of this CBS Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Injury reaction: Kerryon Johnson on IR
Kerryon Johnson's season looks likely to end again with a knee injury and a trip to IR. Here's...
-
Week 8 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 8 Waivers: Injury replacements
With big names dealing with injuries, there's no shortage of options on the waiver wire in...