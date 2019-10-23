Jackson (abdomen) will do some running Wednesday, but he won't practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

As expected, Jackson will open the week as a non-participant, trending in the direction of a seventh consecutive absence. Even so, coach Doug Pederson denies that the rehab process is taking longer than expected, noting that the Eagles never considered placing the 32-year-old on injured reserve, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger. That sounds like a contradiction, as Jackson is in danger of meeting the IR requirement of eight missed games, all while taking up a spot on the 53-man roster. Pederson admitted last week that Jackson isn't likely to be 100 percent healthy even after he's ready to return.