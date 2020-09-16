Jackson isn't participating in the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
There was no report of an injury after Sunday's 27-17 loss to Washington, in which Jackson remained active deep into the fourth quarter. He caught only two of seven targets for 46 yards, but his NFL-high 210 air yards reveal the type of high-upside usage fantasy managers want to see. Of course, It now seems Jackson is in danger of landing on the injury report, something that's been all too common throughout the second half of his career.
