Jackson (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Jackson has missed the Eagles' last six games, but he took a notable step forward this week by practicing on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday. While the questionable tag implies that Jackson has a 50-50 shot of suiting up Sunday, coach Doug Pederson noted earlier Friday that he's "optimistic" the receiver will be ready to go this weekend, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. If active this weekend, Jackson could face a restricted snap count in his first game back from the injury, but he would at least provide the Eagles with a much-needed deep threat.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories