Head coach Doug Pederson is optimistic Jackson (abdomen) will play Sunday against the Bears, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Jackson will still have to make it through the next few days without a setback before being cleared to play, but with the head coach feeling good about Jackson's chances of returning to action, fantasy players can do the same. Jackson's official status for Week 9 will be revealed after Friday's practice, but a final call on his availability may not be made until Sunday.