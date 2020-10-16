Jackson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Coach Doug Pederson said Jackson looked good at Thursday's practice and could make it back for the Week 6 contest, but it turns out the veteran receiver will be out for at least one more game. Alshon Jeffery (foot) also was ruled out, leaving Travis Fulgham, John Hightower and Greg Ward as the clear leading trio at wide receiver this Sunday. The Eagles have another game coming up a few days later, hosting the Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 7.