Jackson (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Listed as a non-participant throughout the week, Jackson at least did some individual work on a side field Friday. His next chance to play will come Week 8 in Buffalo, though he's far from a lock to make it back for that game. Mack Hollins will once again join Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor in three-wide formations while Dallas Goedert continues to get heavy run in two-TE sets.