Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Plays fewest games of career
Jackson caught nine of his 10 targets for 159 yards and two touchdowns across three games in the 2019 season.
Jackson's loss to an abdominal strain in Week 2 was devastating to the Eagles' offense as the 32-year-old was expected to help open up the Eagles' passing game. Instead, he missed six games before attempting to come back for Week 9, when he aggravated the injury, this time tearing the affected muscle completely and requiring what would be season-ending surgery. However, the 12-year-vet was said to be nearing a return if the Eagles could advance to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, so he should be good to go as he attempts to redeem a lost season in 2020.
