Jackson (finger) practiced in full Wednesday.

Despite suffering a fracture in his left ring finger in practice Aug. 27, Jackson was able to push through and take part in all drills in the first session of Week 1. During a conference call with Washington media Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson said that Jackson will suit up Sunday against the Redskins, according to John Keim of ESPN.com. Putting two and two together, Jackson's availability this weekend isn't in doubt.

