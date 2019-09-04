Jackson (finger) took part in Wednesday's practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Jackson suffered a fracture to his left ring finger at practice Aug. 27, spurring the wideout to try out a custom splint at ensuing sessions. His level of participation Wednesday will give a better indication of his potential to play Sunday against the Redskins.

