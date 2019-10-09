Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Progressing in rehab
Jackson (abdomen) is scheduled to begin outdoor rehab work this week, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
This is a step in the right direction, but it's not the same as a return to practicing with teammates. Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger doesn't expect Jackson to return for Week 6 in Minnesota, nor does Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com. It appears Mack Hollins will get at least one more week with a regular spot in three-wide formations.
