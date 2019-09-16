Jackson is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup with the Falcons due to a groin injury, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Jackson had been in and out of the blue medical tent, and he's yet to be targeted in this one. With Alshon Jeffery (calf) and Dallas Goedert (calf) both questionable to return as well, Philadelphia is suffering from a major dearth of pass-catching options in this one.