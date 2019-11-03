Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Questionable to return
Jackson (abdomen) left Sunday's game versus the Bears.
Jackson was targeted twice on the Eagles' first possession, hauling in one of them for five yards. Thereafter, he was seen on the sideline without a helmet and even visited the locker room for a spell. According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger, the Eagles are keeping Jackson out of the game as a precautionary measure. Fortunately for Jackson, the Eagles have a Week 10 bye, giving him two weeks to rest and rehab before their next contest Sunday, Nov. 17 against the Patriots.
