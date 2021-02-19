The Eagles are expected to release Jackson (ankle), John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Philadelphia can save roughly $4.8 million against the salary cap by cutting Jackson, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia. Such a move would make real sense for a team currently more than $40 million over the cap for next season and staring down a quarterback transition, with Carson Wentz recently having been traded to Indianapolis. Compounding matters is the fact that Jackson, who turned 34 in December, has only managed to suit up for eight games over the last two seasons due to a combination of injuries. Per Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com, Jackson has already posted a farewell message to the Eagles via his personal Instagram account.
