Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Remains limited Thursday
Jackson (abdomen) was limited at Thursday's practice.
With similar showings in both Week 9 sessions so far, Jackson may be making a play for his first game action since Week 2. Still, the Eagles have a bye on tap in Week 10, so they can exercise caution with their primary downfield receiving threat. Friday's injury report will provide a sense of Jackson's potential to return.
