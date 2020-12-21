The Eagles designated Jackson (ankle) for return from IR on Monday.
The transaction kicks off a 21-day window wherein Jackson can be evaluated at practice without counting against the roster limit. The Eagles can choose to activate him at any point in that span. The veteran wideout hasn't played since Week 7 due to an ankle fracture, but it appears as though he's gearing up for a potential return.
