Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Returns to Philly
The Buccaneers agreed to trade Jackson (Achilles) to the Eagles on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Jackson thus returns to the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2008 draft. Although he's entering the twilight of his career as a 32-year-old, he still led the NFL with 18.9 yards per catch in 2018 en route to a 41-774-4 line in 12 games. With Golden Tate, Mike Wallace and Jordan Matthews set to depart as unrestricted free agents, Jackson is slated to work in concert with Alshon Jeffery (ribs) and Nelson Agholor in the starting lineup next season.
