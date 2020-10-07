Jackson (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.
Earlier Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson said Jackson was slated to take part in individual drills, which has come to pass. Pederson also noted Jackson is "getting closer" to a return from his hamstring injury, but the Eagles want him to be 100 percent before clearing him for game action, per EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Consequently, Jackson's status will be one to monitor as the week goes on.
