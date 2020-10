Jackson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

With Jackson out another week and Alshon Jeffery (foot/illness) still not ready to play, the Eagles are left with Greg Ward, John Hightower, Travis Fulgham and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside as their healthy wide receivers. Jackson managed limited practice participation in practice Wednesday through Friday, so he could be back in the lineup for a Week 6 matchup with the Ravens.