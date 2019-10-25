Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Ruled out another week
Jackson (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Jackson still hasn't returned to practice and never seemed to have much chance of returning by Sunday. His next chance to play will be Week 9 against the Bears on Nov. 3.
