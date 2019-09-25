Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Ruled out for Thursday
Jackson (abdomen) is officially ruled out for Thursday's game against the Packers.
Jackson will miss a second consecutive game due to his abdomen issue. His lack of availability isn't much of a surprise, considering that Jackson has yet to resume practicing since suffering the injury. On a brighter note for Philadelphia's wideout corps, Alshon Jeffery (calf) appears fully recovered and ready to rejoin Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
