Jackson (abdomen) is officially ruled out for Thursday's game against the Packers.

Jackson will miss a second consecutive game due to his abdomen issue. His lack of availability isn't much of a surprise, considering that Jackson has yet to resume practicing since suffering the injury. On a brighter note for Philadelphia's wideout corps, Alshon Jeffery (calf) appears fully recovered and ready to rejoin Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

