Jackson (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

With Jackson still out, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor are in line to head the Eagles' Week 6 wideout corps, with Mack Hollins slated to serve as the team's No. 3 option at the position. On the plus side, Jackson was able to run this week, which suggests that the speedster has a chance to return to action in Week 7 against the Cowboys.