Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Running as expected
Head coach Doug Pederson said Jackson (abdomen) has been able to run this week as expected, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Pederson's comments indicate things are going as planned with Jackson, but unless he was able to get some work in Friday with his teammates, he figures to remain sidelined for another week. Jackson's official status for Sunday's game against the Vikings will be revealed when the Eagles' final injury report of the week is released.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...