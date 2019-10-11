Head coach Doug Pederson said Jackson (abdomen) has been able to run this week as expected, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Pederson's comments indicate things are going as planned with Jackson, but unless he was able to get some work in Friday with his teammates, he figures to remain sidelined for another week. Jackson's official status for Sunday's game against the Vikings will be revealed when the Eagles' final injury report of the week is released.

