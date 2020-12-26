Jackson (ankle) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and will play Sunday against the Cowboys, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jackson has played in just four games this season thanks to separate ankle injuries, but his most recent return comes on the heels of a non-displaced fracture in a Week 7 win over the Giants. Sunday will feature a completely new quarterback Jackson is accustomed to, as Jalen Hurts has reinvigorated a struggling Eagles offense. It'll be harder for Jackson to make an immediate difference, however, with a myriad of capable options available in the quagmire that is the Eagles pass catchers.