The Eagles placed Jackson (ankle) on injured reserve Monday.

Jackson is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks due to a non-displaced fracture in his right ankle, so his placement on IR was only a matter of time. It appears that the veteran wideout has a shot to make a late-season return, an eventuality which could become more realistic if the Eagles are in contention for a playoff spot come December. On a more positive note for Philadelphia, Jackson's placement on IR opens up a roster spot for the tentative return of Jalen Reagor (thumb).

