Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Jackson (abdomen) didn't return to Sunday's 22-14 win against the Bears as a precautionary measure, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

After gathering in one of two passes for five yards on the Eagles' first possession, Jackson didn't make another appearance. Instead, he remained on the sideline without a helmet, aside from a visit to the locker at one point. With a bye week on tap, the team will aim to get Jackson healthy for a Nov. 17 matchup against the Patriots.