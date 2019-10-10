Jackson (abdomen) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

Even though coach Doug Pederson relayed earlier in the week that Jackson was progressing in his recovery from an abdominal strain, the wideout hasn't shown much evidence of improvement in practice. He didn't log any on-field reps either Wednesday or Thursday, likely putting him in line for a fourth consecutive missed game Sunday in Minnesota. Assuming that's the case, Mack Hollins would maintain a regular role in the Eagles' three-receiver formations.

