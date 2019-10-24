Play

Jackson (abdomen) wasn't on the field during Thursday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jackson hasn't logged any practice time since exiting the Eagles' Week 2 loss to the Falcons and looks on track to miss his sixth consecutive contest Sunday in Buffalo. The Eagles will likely officially rule him out for Week 8 at the conclusion of Friday's practice.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories