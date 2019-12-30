Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Still eyeing divisional-round return
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Jackson (abdomen) is "getting close" to a return and could be ready to come off injured reserve when first eligible in the divisional round, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Jackson seems to be progressing well from his November surgery, but the Eagles will first have to dispatch the Seahawks in the wild-card round before the wideout's return is seriously entertained. If Philadelphia advances and Jackson gets the green light to play in the divisional round, he would provide a major boost to an Eagles receiver room that currently counts former practice squad member Greg Ward as its top option.
