Jackson left Sunday's contest against the Bengals due to a hamstring injury.
Late in the first half, Jackson was examined by the team's medical staff, but the specific health concern wasn't known until after halftime. He's questionable to return, and in an Eagles receiving corps without Alshon Jeffery (foot) and rookie Jalen Reagor (thumb), the group has been whittled down to Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower and Deontay Burnett.
