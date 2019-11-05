Jackson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to address a core-muscle injury, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jackson elected to forgo surgery after first suffering a Grade 2 abdominal strain in Week 2, missing the subsequent six games as a result. The wideout returned to action in Sunday's win over the Bears and played only one series before suffering a complete tear of the abdominal muscle, making a procedure necessary this time around. Jackson's recovery time is estimated at around six weeks, making it a real possibility that his 2019 season is over.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories