Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Surgery deemed successful
Jackson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to address a core-muscle injury, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Jackson elected to forgo surgery after first suffering a Grade 2 abdominal strain in Week 2, missing the subsequent six games as a result. The wideout returned to action in Sunday's win over the Bears and played only one series before suffering a complete tear of the abdominal muscle, making a procedure necessary this time around. Jackson's recovery time is estimated at around six weeks, making it a real possibility that his 2019 season is over.
