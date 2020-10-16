Coach Doug Pederson said Jackson (hamstring) "had a really good" practice Thursday and could play Sunday against the Ravens, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

The 33-year-old was a limited participant in the first two practices of the week, but he apparently showed enough Thursday for Pederson to express some public optimism about his outlook for Sunday. Jackson could avoid an injury designation this weekend if he's able to put in a full practice Friday, otherwise he may receive the questionable tag.