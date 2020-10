Coach Doug Pederson anticipates that Jackson (hamstring) will be able to play Thursday night against the Giants, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Meanwhile, fellow wideout Alshon Jeffery is likely to miss the contest. There's a decent chance that the Eagles will officially list Jackson as questionable, but if he is able to suit up Thursday, it remains to be seen if he'll be up for his normal allotment of snaps.