Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Unable to return
Jackson (groin) did not receive a target before leaving Sunday's loss to Atlanta with a groin injury.
Jackson was labeled as "questionable to return" later in the game, but the wideout -- along with Alshon Jeffery (calf) -- never got back into the contest. The veteran wideout was seen walking with a limp after the game, but he nodded that he would be okay when asked by reporters, ESPN's Tim McManus reports. Jackson will likely be a limited participant in practices this week, with a more-definitive injury designation placed later in the week.
