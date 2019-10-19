Head coach Doug Peterson indicated that Jackson (abdomen) is unlikely to be 100 percent again at any point this season, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jackson has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, and figures to continue being week-to-week. Coach Peterson's comments are not all that surprising, as the 32-year-old speedster has been sidelined since exiting early in Week 2. He opted out of surgery for the injury, and will likely return once he is able to tolerate the pain. In the meantime, Mack Hollins will presumably again join Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor in three-wide formations.