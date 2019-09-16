Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Week 3 status unclear
Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger noted Monday that his impression is that Jackson's groin injury isn't considered serious, though the wideout's Week 3 status is not clear at this stage.
Meanwhile, Alshon Jeffery could miss time with a calf injury, so for now the Eagles' top healthy wide receiver options are Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
