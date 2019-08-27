Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Will have hand checked out
Jackson -- who is dealing with a fractured ring finger -- is expected to see a hand specialist Wednesday to be on the safe side, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Per the report, there's "confidence in (the) building" that Jackson will play in Week 1. While a finger issue is never optimal for a pass-catcher, as long as Jackson can protect the injury, it sounds like something he can work through. Additionally, Jackson's game is built on his fleet wheels, so his ability to beat defenders deep remains intact.
