Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Will not play Sunday
Head coach Doug Pederson said Friday morning that Jackson (abdomen) will not play Sunday against the Lions, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
It was reported earlier in the week that Jackson was expected to miss a couple games because of his abdominal injury, and Pederson confirmed Friday that Jackson will miss at least the Eagles' Week 3 contest. Philadelphia will play on Thursday night in Week 4, which won't give Jackson much additional time to recover, and could lead to him missing that second game as anticipated. With Jackson out this week, and Alshon Jeffery (calf) questionable, the trio of Nelson Agholor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins could all see extra snaps like they did in Week 2.
