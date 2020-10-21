Jackson (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game against the Giants.
Jackson wrapped up Week 7 prep Wednesday with a full practice for the first time since Week 3, when he initially strained his hamstring. Elsewhere in the Eagles' receiving corps, Alshon Jeffery (foot/calf) is sitting out again, leaving Jackson, Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward, John Hightower, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Quez Watkins as the available healthy wide receivers Thursday.
