Coach Doug Pederson said that Jackson (abdomen) wouldn't participate in the Eagles' first practice of the week Wednesday and would instead focus on conditioning, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Pederson's comments during his Monday media availability struck a different tone than what he had to say about Jackson during a radio appearance earlier in the day with Angelo Cataldi of Sports Radio 94 WIP, when the coach expressed hope that the wideout would be ready to play Week 7 in Dallas. While a return from a four-game absence could still come to fruition, it would likely be contingent on Jackson practicing on at least a limited basis Thursday and Friday. Mack Hollins has benefited the most from increased snaps while Jackson has been out, but the enhanced role hasn't translated to many targets (12 in four weeks).