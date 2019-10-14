Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Will sit out week's first practice
Coach Doug Pederson said that Jackson (abdomen) wouldn't participate in the Eagles' first practice of the week Wednesday and would instead focus on conditioning, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Pederson's comments during his Monday media availability struck a different tone than what he had to say about Jackson during a radio appearance earlier in the day with Angelo Cataldi of Sports Radio 94 WIP, when the coach expressed hope that the wideout would be ready to play Week 7 in Dallas. While a return from a four-game absence could still come to fruition, it would likely be contingent on Jackson practicing on at least a limited basis Thursday and Friday. Mack Hollins has benefited the most from increased snaps while Jackson has been out, but the enhanced role hasn't translated to many targets (12 in four weeks).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.