Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Won't play Sunday
Jackson (abdomen) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Jackson missed the last two games and was a non-participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday, and he was unable to show enough Friday to maintain a possibility of playing Week 5. Nelson Agholor figures to be more involved in his absence, though Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz should remain the top pass-catchers for QB Carson Wentz.
