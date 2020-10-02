Coach Doug Pederson said Jackson (hamstring) won't participate at practice Friday, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
The veteran wideout will continue his rehab work indoors, and the team has yet to rule him out for Sunday's matchup with the 49ers. Jackson was unable to practice this week due to the minor hamstring strain, and he appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Week 4. Greg Ward could enter the weekend as the team's only fully healthy wide receiver.
