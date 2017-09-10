Eagles' Destiny Vaeao: Hurts wrist, questionable to return
Vaeao (wrist) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup with the Redskins, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Vaeao had two tackles before injuring his wrist, and he was being used lightly behind Fletcher Cox and Timmy Jernigan. If Vaeao is unable to return, Beau Allen will take over his moderate amount of snaps.
