Vaeao (wrist) has been ruled inactive for Thursday's matchup with the Panthers, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Vaeao will miss his third straight contest due a to a wrist injury, leaving the Eagles with Beau Allen and Justin Hamilton as the main reserves at defensive tackle. Vaeao was limited in practice this week, so he is making progress, but it seems as if the shortened week was simply too quick of a turnaround to get the second-year pro ready to play.